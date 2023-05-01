Charlene “Sweetie” Isenberg, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Charlene graduated from Gate City High School in 1970 and earned her bachelor’s degree of education from the University of Virginia, always appearing on the dean’s list. Mrs. Isenberg was loved by hundreds of students as their teacher in Scott County Schools and other districts for over forty years. In addition to her passion for teaching, Charlene loved traveling the world with her loving husband, Bud, friends and family. She enjoyed being outdoors in our beautiful Appalachian Mountains and the beaches of St. Petersburg, FL. Charlene was adored by her cousins, but they found her hard to beat in a card game, (took after her dad).

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bertha Culbertson; an infant sister; sisters, Darlene Culbertson, Karen Mulkey and Jewel Tharp.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you