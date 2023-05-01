Charlene “Sweetie” Isenberg, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Charlene graduated from Gate City High School in 1970 and earned her bachelor’s degree of education from the University of Virginia, always appearing on the dean’s list. Mrs. Isenberg was loved by hundreds of students as their teacher in Scott County Schools and other districts for over forty years. In addition to her passion for teaching, Charlene loved traveling the world with her loving husband, Bud, friends and family. She enjoyed being outdoors in our beautiful Appalachian Mountains and the beaches of St. Petersburg, FL. Charlene was adored by her cousins, but they found her hard to beat in a card game, (took after her dad).
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bertha Culbertson; an infant sister; sisters, Darlene Culbertson, Karen Mulkey and Jewel Tharp.
She is survived by her husband, Bub Isenberg; daughter, Keila Samuels; son, Jared Bredehoeft; stepdaughter, Karrie Walker; stepson, Sam Isenberg; grandchildren, Hannah Isenberg, Cora Walker and Corbin Samuels; siblings, Arneeda Quiboloy, Tim Culbertson and Dwight Culbertson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a very special niece, Jannae, husband John and their daughter, Myriah – thanks for all the love and support you have shown and continue to give. We love you all.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipp Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660, with Bishop Shelton Young and Pastor Allen McMillan officiating. Service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page.