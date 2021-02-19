ROGERSVILLE - Charlene Presley, age 82, of Rogersville, departed this life Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a native of Scott County, VA (Alley Valley Community) and a nursing graduate. She was retired from Hawkins County Memorial Hospital with 42 years of service to many in our community. She always greeted others with a smile and was kind, caring, and selfless to all she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Presley of Rogersville; parents, Floyd Webb and Myrtle Alley Webb; brothers, Ernest Faye (Wanda) Webb, and Wilmer Arthal “Art” (Jackie) Webb.
She is survived by her daughter, Vonda Presley of Rogersville, and decades long friend, Mary Holmes of Maryville, TN.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service will meet at the cemetery at 1:55 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.