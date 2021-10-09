Charlene Hall Porter, age 94, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in her home following a lengthy illness. Born in Clinchport, VA on February 16, 1927, she was a graduate of Rye Cove High School.
Charlene lived most of her life in Southwest Virginia. After graduating high school, she married her husband, Samuel “Fletch” Porter in 1947. A loving and selfless person, she always made sure her family’s needs were met before hers. Her loving and nurturing ways were always on display as she worked to make a wonderful home for her family. One of her greatest accomplishments was seeing that her son and two daughters all attended and graduated college, going on to successful careers in their respective fields.
Following her husband’s retirement from the coal industry in 1978, the couple moved from Coeburn to Abingdon to spend their “golden years.” Charlene continued to care for Fletch during a lengthy illness, until his death in 2001. She then moved to Kingsport to be closer to her two daughters and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Patrick Hagan Hall and Rebecca Anis Kindle Hall, her sons, Samuel Fletcher, Jr. and William Porter, her grandson Chad Porter, and her sisters, Ruth Sturgill, Evelyn Hulme, Polly “Peg” Mullins and Sue Mullins.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Porter and Ruth Mullins, her son-in-law Rev. Rae Mullins, her grandchildren, Jason Mullins, Ryan Porter and his wife Leah, Whitney Mullins Compton and her husband Scott and January Tankersley and her husband Jason. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and Comfort Keepers during Charlene’s illness.
She was laid to rest on Friday, October 8 at Temple Hill Memorial Garden in Castlewood, Va. after a private memorial service.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.