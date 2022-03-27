Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st.
A determined graduate of E.T.S.U. , she graduated in a wheelchair, after a car accident broke one of her legs, and one of her arms. The Commencement Speaker was so moved, he came down and congratulated her in person, shaking her father’s hand as he wheeled her down the aisle.
Afterwards she taught art at Jackson Elementary and attended First Baptist Church.
She met her husband David because they both drove the first Mustangs. They married in 1966 and celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last December.
She started attending Arcadia Methodist Church, with him. After they welcomed their first child, she stopped teaching to stay at home and poured all of her love, energy, and devotion into her family, art, and church. She returned to the workforce when her youngest started school, teaching art at Kingsley Elementary. Multiple generations of students knew and loved her. Even the students she taught at Bible School, one of her greatest passions. She brought the best out of everyone around her, with her bright and constant smile, students, co-workers, family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating.
The graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
