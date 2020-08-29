BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charlene Dorton Osborne "Floss" 72, went to heaven on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Everyone that knew her enjoyed her personality, she had a really good heart and was loved by all that knew her. She enjoyed her coffee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Dorton & Dorothy 'Martin" Dorton, her husband Ronald Osborne, daughter Linda Osborne Smith, her sister Florence Dickenson "Peanut" three brothers, Fred Dorton, Randy Dorton and Buck.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Osborne Collins, grandchildren; Hunter Smith, Ariel Smith, Leah McMurray, Haley Collins, three great granddaughters, Siblings; Mary Powers, Vicki Cummins, Danny Dorton wife Donna, Bill Dorton wife Brenda, sister in law Peggy Dorton, brother in law Paul Dickenson, several nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 7 at Holding Funeral Home, the funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Rutherford officiating.
The committal service will be held in Barker cemetery at 11:30 a.m. those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession at 11:00 a.m.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
You may go online to view the updated arrangements, or leave the family, a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.