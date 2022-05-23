GREENEVILLE – Charlene Campbell, 54, passed away on May 19, 2022 in Greeneville.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Joshua Bailey, Ben Bailey, Jaden Bailey, David Bailey, Jonathon Morgan and Jesse Randolph will be serving as pallbearers. James Michael Luckett as honorary pallbearer.
To leave an online message for the Campbell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
