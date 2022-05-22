GREENEVILLE – Charlene Campbell, 54, passed away on May 19, 2022 in Greeneville.
Charlene was born in Rogersville, TN to Floyd Collins and Betty Drinnon on June 7th, 1967. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her son Michael.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Bernice Drinnon; grandparents, Maddie Trent Drinnon and Malcolm Drinnon; grandparents; Hazel Collins and Chester Collins; Sister, Linda Wolfe.
Charlene is survived by her son, James Michael Luckett (MaKayla Luckett); husband, Bruce Campbell; father, Floyd Collins (Rita Collins); sister, Donna Bailey (David Bailey) of Greeneville, TN; brother, Chris Collins (Tab Collins); nephews, Joshua (Ashley) Bailey and Ben (Amanda) Bailey.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Joshua Bailey, Ben Bailey, Jaden Bailey, David Bailey, Jonathon Morgan and Jesse Randolph will be serving as pallbearers. James Michael Luckett as honorary pallbearer.
