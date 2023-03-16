BRISTOL, VA - Charlene Baker Smith, age 81, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Oakmont at Gordan Park, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 30, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Charlie and Rosa Whitaker Baker. She was one of nine children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude W. Smith; siblings, Juanita Baker, Johnny Baker, Hanford Baker, Norman Baker, Lawrence Baker, and Ruby Baker.

Charlene was a graduate of Gate City High School and VI College. She worked at Raytheon after her education and later on to become an accountant for Dr. Nathan Hall and The Commission of Revenue. Charlene worked hard to be a caregiver for her late husband and always helping others and putting herself last.

