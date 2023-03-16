BRISTOL, VA - Charlene Baker Smith, age 81, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Oakmont at Gordan Park, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 30, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Charlie and Rosa Whitaker Baker. She was one of nine children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude W. Smith; siblings, Juanita Baker, Johnny Baker, Hanford Baker, Norman Baker, Lawrence Baker, and Ruby Baker.
Charlene was a graduate of Gate City High School and VI College. She worked at Raytheon after her education and later on to become an accountant for Dr. Nathan Hall and The Commission of Revenue. Charlene worked hard to be a caregiver for her late husband and always helping others and putting herself last.
Charlene married the late Claude W. Smith and enjoyed 53 years together. She enjoyed her traveling with her husband as an accomplished marksman. She also enjoyed her traveling to Europe, England, Vancouver and other places with her son, Greg and daughter-in-law, Cherry.
Her hobbies were to always care for the family dog, quilting, basket weaving, puzzles and canning vegetables from her garden. Charlene was of the Baptist faith and was a member of West View Primitive Baptist Church. She loved to go to church and be with her church family.
She is survived and loved by her son, Greg Smith and wife Cherry; sister, Mary Baker; brother, Tom Baker and wife Linda; several nieces and nephews; a host of friends; a loving god child she helped raise and love, Parker Maggard; and the love of her life and faithful companion, Silas, her beloved and devoted dog.
The funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Burnice Sybert and Elder Oscar Irvin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Booher’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews, Gary Baker, Rick Baker, Tommy Baker, Richard Carter, and Brad Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Godsey, Ted Bentley, Tony Maggard, Carl Miller, Mahlon Whitaker, Rodney Pippin, and brother-in-law, Joe Smith.
A special thanks to Dr. James Schrenker, staff at Oakmont, Sid and Mary Grizzel, Mary Ruth Summer and a special friend, Brenda Bentley. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Booher’s Chapel Cemetery and the animal shelters.
“And the Lord, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.” Deuteronomy 31:8
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfh.com. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.