Charleen Gray Dixon Seale was born March 9, 1957 and joined her husband Bobby in heaven September 19, 2022. Charleen and Bobby built a family over 41 years of marriage.
Bobby and Charleen both took great pride in their ownership of the local business Tri City Advertising, Inc originally founded by RJ and Anna, Bobby’s parents. They continued to grow the business together, and it will now be passed down to their children, and esteemed son in law DJ. Bobby and Charleen were lifetime supporters of adoption, having adopted all of their 5 children both domestically and internationally. Charleen loved all animals, especially dogs and cats and always had a house full of rescued pets to spoil. She loved to travel, especially with her son, Robert to Las Vegas, where they would attend great shows and concerts. On their latest trip, she enjoyed sitting front row to a Shania Twain concert, a longtime favorite. She gained her love of travel during her childhood road trips across the country. One of her most beloved trips was their honeymoon to Hawaii. Bobby and Charleen both reminisced about the wonderful views and tastes of Hawaii, especially the native pineapple. This trip sparked a longtime love of pineapples for Charleen. As a welcoming person, she was always surrounded by pineapples, which is evident through her home.
Charleen was the daughter of the late Charles Dixon and Helen McGlothlin Dixon.
She is survived by children Robert, MaryAnn (DJ), Pamela (Danny), John, and Jackson (Allison). Her beloved grandchildren Poppy, Violet, Bellamy, Addison, and Kai and many cousins.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Pam Hager and family, Cheryl Simmons – Hahnenkamp and family, Donna Baker and Family, Elizabeth Walker Byerley and family, and Tricia Ritter and family.
The family will have a private service. Charleen’s wishes were to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in Charleen’s honor to Small World Adoption Programs, P.O. Box 1109, Mount Juliet, TN, 37121, www.smallworldadoption.com.