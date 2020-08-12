August 01, 1923 - August 11, 2020
EWING, VA - Charlcie Lucille (Edds) Ayers born August 1, 1923 passed away on August 11, 2020 after an extended illness. Our precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother has departed this life to go be with her saviour, husband, sons and other family members gone on before. She is the last surviving sibling in her family. God blessed her with a long life that spanned The Great Depression, watching her husband go off to Europe during WWII, the first man walking on the moon and seeing 15 presidents of the United States serve from Calvin Coolidge to the present Donald Trump. She gave birth to seven children and watched the passing of two sons, Jerry and Ricky. Charlcie lost her own mother at the age of 3 and then on her son's, Jerry, third birthday, he passed away. Her youngest son, Ricky, passed just one year ago. She was his sweet mother and caretaker for almost 61 years. Everyone knew that she would not be with us for very long after Ricky's passing. One of her greatest accomplishments was learning to drive and getting her license at the age of 69. For the first time in her life she felt independent and she drove for several years afterwards.
Charlcie was proceeded in death by her husband, Arthur Ayers, Sons- Jerry and Ricky Joe; Parents- James and Victoria Edds; Sisters- Cloeva Manning, Myrtle Crockett and Mattie Daniels; Brothers- Vernon Edds, Gillis Edds, Harris Edds and Baylor Edds; Son-In-Law Wheeler P. Allen, Jr.
She is survived by one son- Wayne Ayers(Judy) of Mechanicsville, VA; four daughters- Judy Allen of Jonesville, VA, Carolyn Goins(Larry) of Cumberland Gap, TN; Janice Smith(Robert) of Ewing, VA; Debbie Chadwell(Mike) of Rose Hill, VA. 6 grandchildren- George Arthur Ayers, Sherry Allen, Jerry Allen, Landon Smith, Lauren Chadwell and Lucas Chadwell. 11 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren. Special niece Brenda Mullins. Several nieces and nephews. Special friend- Lester Yeary. Last, but not least, her little dog "Fancy".
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Yeary Cemetery on Willow Tree Road in Ewing, VA.
Special singing by Lila Combs.
Tributes by Sherry Allen, Lauren Chadwell and Landon Smith.
Ending prayer by Dr. Ronnie Owens.
Pallbearers are: Landon Smith, Jerry Allen, Lucas Chadwell, Matt Allen, Michael Allen and Robbie Allen.
To sign guest book and view obituary, please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is in charge of arrangements.