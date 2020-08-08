JONESBOROUGH - Chance Wayland Graham, 86, of Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.
The family will have a private memorial service at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City.
A full obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website beginning on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.