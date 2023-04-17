Chalmer Max Boggs, Jr. (C.M.), 79, died at his home April 7, 2023. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the son of Chalmer M. and Ione Boggs.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara Weatherford Boggs, are his sisters, Linda Clark, her husband Don, and Freda Bishop, all of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, his nephew, Andrew Bishop and wife, Jenny, of Kingsport, one great-nephew, Adam Bishop.
C.M graduated from Powell Valley High School, Class of 1962. Following graduation, he attended East Tennessee State University on a football scholarship. He went on to teach and coach for a short time but spent the rest of his working life in the solid waste industry. His work took him to Saudi Arabia, locations in Tennessee and nearby states, and he ended his career in marketing for several solid waste companies.
C. M. was passionate about golf and Case knife collecting. His family and friends remember his wit, kindness, patience, and his ability to connect with people. He worked diligently with friends to support the ETSU Football program and help talented football players obtain an education at ETSU.
C. M.’s celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tennessee. Friends will be received from noon until 2:00. Father Michael Cummins of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church will officiate a short service at 2PM in the adjoining chapel at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate C. M.’s life. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to write their memories of C.M. on the tribute wall at the Carter Trent website, www.cartertrent.com , to include in a remembrance book for family. The family would like to thank his private caregivers Harriet Fitzgerald, Brittany Gilbert, and Olivia Farr for helping his wife care for him at home.
