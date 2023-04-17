Chalmer Max Boggs, Jr. (C.M.), 79, died at his home April 7, 2023. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the son of Chalmer M. and Ione Boggs.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara Weatherford Boggs, are his sisters, Linda Clark, her husband Don, and Freda Bishop, all of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, his nephew, Andrew Bishop and wife, Jenny, of Kingsport, one great-nephew, Adam Bishop.

