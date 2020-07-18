7/20/78-07/13/20
Chad was taken from this world what many would consider too soon. He passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 just a week before his 42nd birthday. Chad was many things in this world, a wonderful loving husband, father, son, grandson, uncle, cousin, pastor, and friend. Chad could light up a room when he walked in. He loved life, but more importantly loved people. No one was ever a stranger; he was gifted to be able to talk to anyone anywhere. He was never without a story to tell.
Most importantly, Chad loved God. He cared for everyone he met, and desired for them to know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. He loved challenging his youth and church members to step out in their faith to grow in their walk with God. He was a mentor and friend to so many.
He was preceded in death by his papaw, Norman Williams who he respected and admired greatly.
He is survived by his sweet mammaw who he loved greatly, Jean Williams; his loving parents David and Lea Williams; his brother Tony (Jamie and their children Milly & Porter); his wife Jennifer and their boys Nate, Peyton, and Logan; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm Pastor Mark McCoig officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chad William's Memorial Fund, c/o Edward Jones, Memo Line: Chad Williams, 1070 W. South Side Drive, Decatur, IL 62521.
