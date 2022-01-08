To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven Eccl. 3:1
FALL BRANCH - Chad Phillips, 46 of Fall Branch, TN passed away sadly on January 1, 2022.
He was born in Greenville, TN on August 4, 1975 to Roger and Connie Phillips.
He was a loving son and friend. He attended North Greene High School. Chad loved his animals, riding horses, and had a special love for pitbulls.
He was preceded in death by his father Roger Dale Phillips, uncle Ronald ''Beagle'' Phillips, and grandparents Dale and Effie Phillips (Fall Branch) and Estelle and Joe Mack Dawson (Chuckey), and great-grandparents.
Chad is survived by his loving mother Connie Dawson Phillips; several aunts, uncles, and cousins and special friends China and Mack.
A service will be held at a later date. Per Connie’s request, in lieu of flowers please send donations to an animal rescue or to Richard Phillips at 207 Fordtown Rd Fall Branch TN, 37656 to help with expenses.