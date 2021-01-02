CHURCH HILL – Chad Eugene Long, 43, went to be with his heavenly father unexpectedly on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his parent’s residence.
Chad was a proud father of his son Colin and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with him. Chad was a member of Lyons Park Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Volunteer High School and then received his Bachelor’s degree from ETSU and a Master’s degree in finance from King College. Chad was employed as an operator in Utilities Division with Eastman Chemical Company for 15+ years. In his spare time, he loved spending time at the lake, fishing, riding his jet ski and hanging out with family and friends. He had a big heart and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Chapman, Clay and Rosa Long; uncles, Billy Chapman and Warren Long; cousins, Carmen Winegar and Gabriella Brianne Lopez.
Chad leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Colin Tucker Long (mother of his son, Laura Kilgore); parents, Ronald and Glenda Long, sisters, Saundra Gardner (Doug) and Kristy Housewright (Anthony); special nieces, Brooke Burns (Clint), Kaitlyn Shultz, Kyndal Shultz, and Arielle Housewright; dear friend, Steven Cavin; special aunts and uncles, Betty and Dallas Larkin, Nancy and Wayne Long, Ruth and Ed Winegar, Hilda Long, and Clayton Long; several cousins.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be having a formal service but would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chad’s parents for a college fund for Colin.
