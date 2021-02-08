CHURCH HILL – Chad Anthony Roberts, 47, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Chad was raised in Mt. Carmel but lived in Church Hill for the past 30 years. He retired at the AFG Greenland plant and attended Valley View Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Earl Larkins; mother, Donna Larkins McLain.
Chad is survived by his daughters, Jordyn Cole (Brandon) and Logan Roberts; son, Evan Roberts; granddaughter, Aspen Roberts; brother, Brad Depew; sister, Melanie McLain; nephew, Brandon Depew; niece, Corey McLain; stepfather, Jamie McLain and wife Tammy; grandmother, Bunny Larkins; several aunts, uncles, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating, with a eulogy given by Brad Depew. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM.
Pallbearers will be Brad Depew, Brandon Depew, Brandon Cole, Melanie McLain, Zane Larkins, and Terry Larkins.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Roberts family.