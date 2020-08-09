KINGSPORT - Ceresa Kim Gregg Taylor, 56, of Kingsport, passed away late Friday afternoon following an extended illness. Kim was a resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Sullivan North High School. She was an employee of Ross until retirement due to medical reasons. Kim loved to care for animals and people in need.
She is preceded in death by: her father Ernest Gregg and sister Janeen Lynch.
Survivors include her son, Alex Taylor; mother, Carolyn Marcum Gregg, Kingsport; nephew, Aaron Cavin.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
Please visit us at www.hamlettdobson to leave an on-line condolence tor the family.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Downtown is serving the family of Ceresa Kim Gregg Taylor.