Celia Estyl Graham Kennedy, 98, began a new life with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 9, 2022, free from pain and sickness. She was born to Martin Wister Graham and Celia McCoy Graham on April 7, 1924. She was the last surviving member of that family. Celia grew up in northeastern Mississippi, but after her marriage to her beloved Paul in 1945, she called Southwest Virginia home. She and Paul went on to raise a family of five, and she was very proud of them all. Everyone who ever met her was surprised by her amazing memory, which stayed with her to the end. She was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church in Mississippi, but she found a new home church in Coeburn Presbyterian. She was a former worthy matron of Coeburn Order of the Eastern Star #152 and a former noble grand of the Pocahontas Rebekah Lodge and belonged to several other organizations. She was a good friend to many and a loving wife and mother to her family, and she tried to instill the love of Christ in her children and grandchildren.
Celia was preceded in death by husband, Paul W. Kennedy; her son Paul T. “Butch” Kennedy, and several siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marsha (Shelton) Meade of Fall Branch, TN (Delana, Bobby, Justin, and Becky); Phyllis (Paul) Buchanan of Coeburn (Angie and Michael); Butch’s sons Paul “Buddy” and Eric; Tammy (Don) Hilt of Tannersville, VA (Granger and Clayton), and Audie (Alisa) Kennedy of Wise (William); and a special nephew Roger (Martha) Kennedy of Jonesborough, TN; 14 great-grands, three great-great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also is survived by a sister-in-law Lois Kennedy of Johnson City, TN.
Special thanks to her caregivers for their loving assistance the last several years: Barbara, Effie, Gerfus, Sheila, Sue, Betty Kathy, Christie, and Diane.
Visitation for Celia will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home in Coeburn, VA. Funeral services will follow at 1p.m. with Pastor Steve Baker and Rev. Leslie Richie officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Cemetery, in Castlewood, VA. Family will serve as pallbearers.
