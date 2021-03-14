EIDSON - Cecile Joyce Parker McCann, age 87, of Eidson, passed away on March 12, 2021. She absolutely loved to cook and made sure everyone was fed. She was always a great mother, even to those that wasn't her own. Her life revolved around her family, farming, quilting, and helping the community in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Lola Renee Monroe; sisters, Juanita Testerman and Betty Bean; and brothers, J.W. and Charles Drinnon.
She is survived by her sons, Rev. Ricky Parker (Glinda), Gary Parker (Elaine), and Larry Parker (Jennifer); daughters, Patricia Lawson and Tracy Alley; grandchildren, Robin Boggs, Junior Parker, David Parker, Amanda Topley, Dustin Lawson, Casey Lawson, Meghan Castro, and Bradley Gibson; sister, Sue Henegar; brothers, Floyd and Claude Drinnon; and several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
"You left us beautiful memories, your love will be our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side." A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.