Cecile Gaetane Martin Turner Sep 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Cecile Gaetane Martin Turner passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 89, in Kingsport, Tennessee.The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 North John B. Dennis Hwy., Kingsport, TN.A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass for Cecile will follow at 11:00am.The service will be livestreamed at the following link:https://youtube.com/live/WL59tJsxffs?feature=shareCecile will be interred privately in Oak Hill Memorial Park.Memorials may be directed to the family.The care of Cecile Gaetane Martin Turner has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral Home. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Job Market Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Artist Jason Flack’s paintings displayed at Johnson City Public Library Seventh Model City Antique and Flea returns to the Civic Auditorium Ridgeview Elementary School students participate in color-thon Kingsport residents unveil new food truck Sullivan County tourism sees boom over year NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie visits Niswonger Children's Hospital patients Local Events