KINGSPORT - Cecile Gaetane Martin Turner passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 89, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born on January 14, 1934, in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada.
Cecile taught school for over 60 years. As a young teacher, she taught school in the New Brunswick, Canada, school system. In 1955, she moved to the U.S. and, after raising her children, resumed her teaching career and taught in the Newark, Ohio, school system. In 1978, she moved to Kingsport, where she taught in the Kingsport school district. As of last June, she was still teaching in the Kingsport school district as a substitute teacher.
Cecile enjoyed watching the deer in her backyard, cheering for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, and listening to Alan Jackson CD’s. Her unwavering faith and love for family and friends were a source of inspiration for all of us.
She was a mentor and friend to many.
She is survived by three daughters, Louise (Harry) Clayton of Omaha, Nebraska, Carol (Bob Mathie) Gebhart of Newark, Ohio, and Jane Gosnell of Buchanan, Michigan; grandchildren, Christopher Markle and Jennifer Markle (Chase); four great-grandchildren, Eva and Nicholas Markle and Colin and Lydia Chase; sisters, Céline Martin Dumont, Rachel Martin, Therese Martin (Blemur); and many nieces and nephews.
Cecile is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James Edward “Jim Ed” Turner, as well as the father of her children, Ralph W. Gebhart; her parents, Leo Martin and Yvonne (Émond) Martin, and step-father Claude Corn; siblings; Lucille Martin Beaupre, Benoit Martin, Dorice Martin (Vaillancourt), Fortunat Martin, Léonard Martin; two infant siblings, Yvon and Solange Martin; two brothers-in-law, Roland Beaupre and Louis Cyrice Dumont; and son-in-law, Guy Gosnell.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 North John B. Dennis Hwy., Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass for Cecile will follow at 11:00am.
The service will be livestreamed at the following link:
Cecile will be interred privately in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
The care of Cecile Gaetane Martin Turner has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
