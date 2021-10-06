NORTON, VA – Cecil Hoyt Stidham, 78, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. He was a former member of Wilson Chapel Church and enjoyed playing music for local churches and nursing homes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former employee of Westmoreland Coal Company and Ring Coal Company. Cecil enjoyed fishing, hunting and visiting the local flea markets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Hester Stidham, a brother, Winfred Stidham and a sister, Frances Redman.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Stidham and her fiancé Shawn Cornette, and Lisa Stidham, all of Norton, Va.; grandchildren, Honest Cornette, Shaun Cornette and Aberem McDavid; sisters, Kathy Reedy and husband Farron, Lucille Roberts, all of Norton, Va., Eloise Dobbs of Kingsport, Tn., Barbara Sturgill of Greeneville, SC, and Nellie Barnette of Wise, Va.; a brother, Curtis Stidham of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Junior and Aaron Bentley.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted a 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Redman officiating. Burial will follow in the Gray Cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Stidham family.