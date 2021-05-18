FALL BRANCH - Cecil Ray Isenberg, 67, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
Mr. Isenberg was born on July 14, 1953 to the late Jack and Annette Isenberg in Kingsport, TN.
He spent much of his time working and being on his land especially spending time by the creek. Above all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Isenberg was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carla Denton Isenberg; daughter, Jessica Isenberg Adams; step daughter, Mandy Barnett and husband Larry; step son, Brock Whaling; one brother, Jack Isenberg and wife Bonnie; five grandchildren, Emily Barnett, Lacey Barnett, Chelsia Hughes and husband Brett, Dylan McCracken, and Austin McCracken; two great grandchildren; Connor Hughes and Hope Hughes; special nieces; Amanda Signorello and husband Scott, and Alicia Isenberg; great nephew, Jackson Signorello; great niece, Faylin Signorello.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Denton Valley Family Cemetery with Pastor Walter Wagner officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:45 AM to go in procession.
Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
