HILTONS, VA - Cecil McNutt, age 84 of Hiltons, VA passed away at his home, Saturday, April 10, 2021.
He was born in Hiltons, VA on March 19, 1937 and was the son of the late Coy Malvin McNutt and Mattie Jane Porter McNutt. In addition to his parents, Cecil was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Oliver; brother, Robert McNutt; sisters, Audrey Gardner, Betty Frazier and Patsy Jane McNutt. Cecil loved being with people and enjoyed his time hunting.
Cecil is survived by his brother, Doug McNutt and wife, Patricia; girlfriend, Iva Nell McCracken and daughter Rhonda; brother in law, Edward Frazier; sister in law, Mary McNutt; nieces, Lisa, Donna, Kristi and Mitzi; nephews, Jason, Jimmy and Chad; several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12 PM in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Bill Porter officiating. Kara Bailey will provide the music.
Pallbearers will be Chad McNutt, Brody McNutt, Zak Sabey, Jason Frazier, Jay Frazier, Ryan Frazier, Ethan Bailey and Todd Bailey.
