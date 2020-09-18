KINGSPORT - Cecil Fred Gammon, 88, born in Greene County, Tennessee on January 8, 1932 passed away on May 29, 2020 in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Cecil retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel Janice Blevins Gammon; sons, Jeffrey Todd Gammon and Gregory Alan Gammon; daughters, Brenda Christine Roberts and Jennifer Dianne Dotson; three grandsons; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
Cecil was interred at Roaring Springs in Greene County, Tennessee.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Downtown Kingsport served Gammon family.