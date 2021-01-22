KINGSPORT – Cecil Davis, 91, formerly of Speers Ferry and Rye Cove, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a short illness.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Hall Cemetery in the Stanleytown Community of Scott Co., VA with Rev. Larry Stallard and Pat Davis officiating.
Everyone planning to attend is asked to meet at 11:50 am at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Asbury Center, Steadman Hill for their compassionate care of Cecil.
To express condolences to the Davis family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Davis family.