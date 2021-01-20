KINGSPORT – Cecil Davis, 91, formerly of Speers Ferry and Rye Cove, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a short illness.
He was born on March 27, 1929 in Speers Ferry, VA, a son of the late J. Frank and Leona Hodges Davis. He was a graduate of Rye Cove Memorial High School, class of 1946. He worked at S.H. Kress and Company, Joy Manufacturing Company, and retired from Penn-Dixie Cement Corporation with 34 years of service.
Cecil was a member of the Virginia National Guard for 8 years. He served as an election official at Rye Cove precinct for over 20 years, was a member of the Scott County Road Commision for 4 years. After his retirement he was a self-employed painter for several years. He had to quit painting when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and back problems.
He was a member of the Stanleytown Community Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent for several years.
Cecil was the last surviving employee of the old Marcem Cement Company in Gate City, VA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 ½ years, Vonda Stallard Davis; grandson, Graham Scott Davis; sister, Frances Davis; Brothers, Harold and Pat Davis.
Surviving is his son, Roger (Jackie) Davis, Kingsport; grandson, Jackson Keith Davis, Johnson City, TN; sisters-in-law, Pauline Stallard, Kingsport; Patsy Nunley, Church Hill, Jewell Stallard, Wellington, OH, Christine (Earl) Leonard, Centerburg, OH.; Brothers-in-law, Jack Stallard, Kingsport, Larry (Jan) Stallard, Kingsport, Darrell (Ginger) Stallard, Kingsport; several nieces, nephew and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Hall Cemetery in the Stanleytown Community of Scott Co., VA with Rev. Larry Stallard and Pat Davis officiating.
Everyone planning to attend is asked to meet at 11:50 am at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Asbury Center, Steadman Hill for their compassionate care of Cecil.
