KINGSPORT - Cecil Dae "C.D." Ward Jr., of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born to the late Cecil Dae Ward Sr. and Willie Pickering Ward.

C.D. was an avid car lover! He loved racing and rebuilding cars from the ground up. C.D. was a selfless man; he proudly served his country by joining the Army and serving in Japan. He was a member of First Christian Church. C.D. has left an outstanding mark on this world and will be greatly missed.

