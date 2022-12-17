KINGSPORT - Cecil Dae "C.D." Ward Jr., of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born to the late Cecil Dae Ward Sr. and Willie Pickering Ward.
C.D. was an avid car lover! He loved racing and rebuilding cars from the ground up. C.D. was a selfless man; he proudly served his country by joining the Army and serving in Japan. He was a member of First Christian Church. C.D. has left an outstanding mark on this world and will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents, C.D. was preceded in death by: his loving wife, Jeanette (Walters) Ward; daughter, Terresa Ward; brothers, Charles Ward, Loda Ward; sisters, Norma Johnson, and Margaret Ward.
C.D.'s survivors are his daughter, Kimberly Ward; sisters, Willie Horton, Neshma Riggs; special friend, Judy Leach; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Ward family will gather to greet friends and share memories on: December 19, 2022 from 5 - 7pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastors Phip Sams and Rick Vannoy officiating. A Committal Service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11 am in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Ward family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com.