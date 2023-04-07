GATE CITY, VA - Cecil Carter Mann, Gate City, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
At 103, Cecil was vibrant, with a sharp mind, and was very proud of his children.
Cecil was born in Scott County, VA, on October 18, 1919, to the late Garland Washington Mann and Charmion (Carter) Mann who were married for 75 years.
In October of 1945, he was inducted into the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific Area until 1946. After the war, he was employed by General Motors in Dayton, OH. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Agriculture Engineering.
Cecil taught school for 3 years in the Scott County School System—from 1953 until the spring of 1956. From teaching he was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture for 25 years. He worked for 5 years for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service and 20 years for Farmers Home Administration. As a country Supervisor and a District Director for Farmers Home Administration he processed loans for the purchase of individual homes, construction and repair of homes, purchase of farms, and operating expenses of farms. Also, his office processed loans and grants to towns, public service authorities, and the City of Norton and for water and sewer systems construction and repairs in Southwest Virginia.
After retiring from the USDA in 1981, he was employed from 1983 to 1995 as a Civil Engineer by Dewberry and Davis, a consulting firm in Marion, Virginia. Since 1995, Cecil has been assisting his son, David, in the operation and management of Mann Farms in Fort Blackmore, VA.
For vacations, he and his longtime friend and classmate, John Brickey went to Wyoming deer and antelope hunting for many years.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Bernice Junod preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mann; daughter, Priscilla Mann Hungerford (Tom lll); son, David Mann (Judy); grandchildren, Jacinda Steel, and Amanda Dean; and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11-1p.m., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Scott Jarrell officiating. Eric and LeAnne McMurray will provide the music.
Military graveside services will be held at 1:00p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN, Post #265, Gate City, VA, national honors team. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available for the Mann family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
