GATE CITY, VA - William Cecil Austin, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence.
Cecil was born March 30, 1936, in Scott County, VA, and was the son of the late Elmer Lee and Georgia (Jones) Austin.
He was retired from Virginia Department of Transportation.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Willie Ruth (Bowen) Austin, sons, William Jeff Austin and Jamey Austin, sister, Polly Hammonds, and brothers, Bobby Austin and Vextal Austin preceded him in death.
Cecil is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Tim) Darnell, Weber City, VA, son, Gregory (Marcie) Austin, Gate City, VA, daughter-in-law, Donna Austin, grandchildren, Christopher (Paige) Austin, Justin Austin, Jacob Austin, and Brianna (Otis) Jessee, great granddaughter, Kiera Jessee, special friends, Malcolm Horton, Earl Hass, Billy Egan, Stan and Lakie Presley, Bruce Lane, and many, many other friends, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders officiating. Pendleton’s Church Choir will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Austin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William Cecil Austin.
