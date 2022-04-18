CHURCH HILL - Cecil A. Hutchins, 84, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Toy Lee and Georgie Mildred (Sturgill) Hutchins in Sullivan County.
Cecil attended Stateline Baptist Church. He retired from Hutchins Brothers Packing. Cecil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He loved singing gospel music, hunting, fishing and cracking a good joke.
In addition to his parents Cecil was preceded in death by his son, Allen Hutchins; and brother, Junior Hutchins.
Survivors include his loving wife of over sixty-six years, Lorena Hutchins; children, Michael Hutchins (Delena), Donna Harless (Bobby); grandchildren, Shawn Hutchins (Whitney), Eric Hutchins (Callie), Kaysi Grandfield (Cody); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Smith; brothers Ralph Hutchins, Ronald Hutchins (Gwen), Ray Hutchins (Jodie); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hutchins family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Phillip Free officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park. Cecil’s grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Hutchins family has requested that donations be made in Cecil's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hutchins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081