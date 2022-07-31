KNOXVILLE - Cdr. Clifton Fayne Willis, age 82, of Knoxville and formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1965-1986, that included two tours of Vietnam. He received numerous medals and ribbons, including the Bronze Star with Valor. After his retirement, he taught JROTC at Central and Bearden High Schools where he influenced many young lives. He remained active in many veteran organizations in the Knoxville area, including his tireless dedication to Wreaths Across America.

As the patriarch of our family, he always showed unconditional love and support to his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. He was an honorable, dedicated and faithful man who was deeply loved and admired by his family, friends, and veteran community.

