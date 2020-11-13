Proverbs 3, 5 & 6
My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments.
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.
In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
Catherine Avis Phillips, 72, died Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at The Village at Allandale after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Cathy was a very loving person. She especially loved birthdays and Elvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Phillips, Sr. and Avis Wright Phillips.
Cathy is survived by her sister, Pam Mack and husband, John of Tullahoma, TN; 2 brothers, John H. Phillips, Jr. and wife, Betsy of Statesville, NC, and Gaither Mark Phillips and wife, Pauline of Floyds Knobs, IN; nieces, Cyndi Hughes and husband, Kevin, Elizabeth Stiltner and husband, Jeremy, Sara Pack and husband, Justin, and Emma Phillips; and nephews, John H. Phillips, III, Gaither Phillips and wife, Melanie and David Phillips and wife, Kimberly.
A family graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. John H. Phillips, III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center, 2303 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.