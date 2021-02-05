FALL BRANCH - Cathy McClellan Meade, 64, of Fall Branch, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Coeburn, VA on November 12, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Gussie McClellan and Hazel Edwards McClellan. Cathy was a member of Victory Baptist Church and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Woodward and maternal grandparents, Hobert Edwards and Nellie Lawson Edwards.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Meade; sisters, Patricia Stallard and husband Jim; Janelle Bruner and husband Ronnie; brothers, Roger McClellan (Millie Neagle) and Ronnie McClellan; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Edith King, Christy Hensley and Olin Conkin.
Cathy will be missed by many and was loved by all who knew her.
A private family graveside service will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Scott Fields officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Barry McDavid, Bill Meade, David Price, Tom Patterson, Eric Hollowell, Obie Williams, Ronnie Bruner, Larry Palmer and Jeremy Palmer. The family will meet at the funeral home at 12:30.
Everyone is asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Special thanks are extended to the hospital staff of Ballad Health, Acute Care, and ICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 398, Gate City, VA 24251; Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made to the Meade family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Cathy McClellan Meade.