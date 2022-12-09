BIG STONE GAP, VA - Cathy Lea Beason, 68, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born in Welch, W. Va. and spent most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a Computer Control Technician for Mountain Empire Community College for over 30 years.

