BIG STONE GAP, VA - Cathy Lea Beason, 68, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Welch, W. Va. and spent most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a Computer Control Technician for Mountain Empire Community College for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Samuel E. “Sam” Beason; her son, Graham Beason; parents, David and June (Johns) Coleman; and two brothers, David Charles Coleman and Michael Coleman.
Surviving are her daughter, Amanda June Williams (Travis), Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Mackenzie Williams, Greyson Williams, Conner Williams, Trey Williams, Kerrigan Beason and Elijah Beason; sister, Frances Jean Mullins, Big Stone Gap; several nieces and nephews; best friend and sister-in-law, Linda Beason (Bennie), Big Stone Gap; sister-in-law, Darlene Coleman, Morristown, Tn.; brothers-in-law, Robbie Beason (Jolene) Lee County, Va. and Tommy Beason (Susie), Big Stone Gap; Pat Damron and the Coleman family; and many special friends.
A graveside service will be conducted 3:00pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Evangelist Herman Williams officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Beason family.