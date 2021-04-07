ROGERSVILLE - Cathy Gillenwater, age 57, of Rogersville, TN entered into rest Friday, April 2, 2021 to be with the Lord. She was born in Sullivan County, TN September 29, 1963 to James Edward and Charlotte Mae (Taylor) Smith. She was a loving mother, sister, wife, and friend to all. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Guy and Sophie Taylor; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Vonie Smith; and brother, Terry Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Darrell Gillenwater, Rogersville; daughter, Lacy Hicks and husband Justin, Rogersville; parents, James Edward and Charlotte Mae (Taylor) Smith, Gate City, VA; sisters, Jenny Culbertson, Gate City, VA, Lisa Frazier and husband Tim, Midway, VA; brothers, James (Knobby) Smith, Gate City, VA, Rick Smith and wife Joyce, Rogersville, Jeff Smith and wife Debbie, Midway, VA, and Jerry Smith and wife Donna, Gate City, VA; special aunts, Beulah and Linda Taylor, both of Gate City, VA, Marg Lane and husband Barry, Kingsport; special uncles, C.W. Taylor and wife Pat of Gate City, VA, Karyro Taylor and wife Terrie of Gate City, VA; her dog, Charlie, cat, Saddie; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will be having a celebration of life memorial service at 7:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021 at The Sayrah Barn in Rogersville, TN with Rev. G.W. White officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.