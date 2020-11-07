Cathy Diane Hutchins, age 69, returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on September 24th 1951 in Mansfield, OH, to Harold and Anna Pearl Psimer. She was a lifelong member of Southview Community Nazarene church. Cathy was a dedicated mother, who treasured her children. She especially loved her role as Nana. Cathy loved to love people and always made those around her laugh. Cathy enjoyed any reason to have a cookout or get together with friends and family. Her favorite hobbies were to cook and cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hutchins; parents, Harold and Anna Pearl Psimer; brother, Ricky Psimer; and sister, Sharon McQueen.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Diane Lewis and husband Scott; sons, Larry Hutchins, and Edward Hutchins and fiance Lisa Hines; brother, David Psimer and wife Patty; brother-n-law, Joey McQueen; grandchildren, Kaytlyn, Mason, Javen, Kelsey and Olivia; one very special great grandchild, Keziah; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Wanda Lucas.
A family graveside service will be held.