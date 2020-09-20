FALL BRANCH - Cathy Debord Quillen, 67, Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 17, 2020, evening following an extended period of poor health.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Monday, September 20, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Strong officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660.
