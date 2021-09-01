WHITWELL, TN - Cathy Ann Peters, 59, of Whitwell, TN, peacefully went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 28th, 2021.
She was born in 1962 in Kingsport, Tn to the late Charlie and Colleen Peters. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School class of 1980. Cathy was a very loving and caring wife, mother, and daughter. She adored her grandchildren. She was a very devoted wife and loved caring for her family.
She is preceded by her parents, Charlie and Colleen Peters; several aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband, Tommie Bunch (Dunlap, TN); daughter, Leeanna Romero and husband Jon (Kingsport, TN); son, Joshua David Lifford and wife Nicole (Kingsport, TN); grandchildren, Adrianna, Caleb, Sydney, and Joshua (Leanna), Chandler, Cruz, Finley, Fischer (Joshua); sister, Terri Peters; niece and nephew, Ashley Harris, and Chad Robinson; great-nieces and nephews, Kensley Snowden, Madison Harris, Cameron Harris (Ashley), Peyton Robinson, Brooklyn Robinson (Chad); several cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 4th, 11 am at Peter's Cemetery in Hiltons, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the Food City parking lot at 10:30 in Weber City, VA, to proceed to the cemetery.
Please send donations to the family c/o Trinity Memorial Centers for assistance with her services in lieu of flowers.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.