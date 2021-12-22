CHURCH HILL – Cathie P. Housewright, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Reginia Shelton officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
