CHURCH HILL – Cathie P. Housewright, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Reginia Shelton officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To leave an online message for the Housewright family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrwoood.com

