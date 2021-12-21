CHURCH HILL – Cathie P. Housewright, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Cathie was born on May 28, 1954, to W.H. and Elizabeth Dean in Nickelsville, VA. She married her husband, Larry Housewright in 1972 and then moved to Hawkins County in 1977. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.H. Dean; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Claude and Mary Housewright.
Cathie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry Housewright; children, Christy Housewright, Ben Housewright (Ashley); grandchildren, Gavin, Bentley, and Teagan Housewright; mother, Elizabeth Fields Dean; 5 sisters, and 2 brothers; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Reginia Shelton officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home Church Hill is honored to serve the Housewright family.