KINGSPORT - Cathey Bays, 62, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Cathey was a creative soul with a generous heart. She loved animals, Elvis, and being the center of attention. She especially enjoyed art and spending time outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom and Bobbie Bishop; brothers, Lynn Bishop, Larry Bishop, and Denney Bishop; and sister, Georgia Quillen.
Cathey is survived by her husband, David Bays; daughter, Ms. Jamie Cyphers; son, Michael Jason Vicars; grandchildren, Kadyn and Abby Cyphers, and Alyssa Vicars; siblings, Sam Conley Bishop and wife Geneva, Connie Bishop, and Sandy Bishop; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Shades of Grace. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace, 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, 9050 Executive Park Dr., Knoxville, TN 37923.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.