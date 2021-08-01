Catherine Mary Eads peacefully met Jesus surrounded by her family on Friday, July 30, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Sunday at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport or anytime at the home of Alison Shaffer or Jason Eads. Funeral services will follow at 6pm with Pastor Will Shewey and Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Monday at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Logan Shaffer, Landon Shaffer, Greg Hill, Jeremiah Harrison, Willis Shaffer and Roger Vineyard. Honorary pallbearers are Avery Vineyard, Alex Bronz, Atticus Bronz, and Wayne Weber.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her daughter, Alison Shaffer, with the expectation from the family that they honor their mom by helping future families faced with the burden of long-term inpatient care and nowhere to go and refresh themselves while staying close by their loved one’s side. Please contact Hamlett-Dobson for that information.
