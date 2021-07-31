Catherine Mary Eads peacefully met Jesus surrounded by her family on Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was born and raised in the Midway community of Scott County.
She then met and married her loving husband, Ronald Eads, of 24 years, who passed in 1997. She always said in those 24 years she received all the love anyone could ever have in a lifetime. Catherine was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and wonderful hostess who made great cakes and dishes.
Catherine was a loving, supportive mother with whom her family was the joy of her life. She never knew a stranger, who always had open arms, patiently listened and was supportive in such a way that people knew where to go when they needed a non-judgmental ear. Her absence will be greater felt than her presence.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virginia Dean.
She is survived by her daughter, Alison Shaffer and husband Willis; sons, Jason Eads, and Cory Eads (Kim and her children); six grandchildren, Logan Shaffer (Abby), Landon Shaffer (Brooklyn), Atticus and Alex Bronz (their mom, Candice) Aiden Eads, and Brexton Dean (their mom, Brittany); three great-grandchildren, Colton and Lincoln Shaffer, Knox Keith; special family, Linda Weber, Liz Harper and the Midway girls.
Special thanks first and foremost should go to her loving son, Jason, for his constant, attentive care to their mom these last few years. Also, to Dr. Connie Rutledge, Ashley and staff, JCMC hospice, Amedysis Home Health and NHC rehab of Johnson City, the family expresses their heartfelt appreciation.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Sunday at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport or anytime at the home of Alison Shaffer or Jason Eads. Funeral services will follow at 6pm with Pastor Will Shewey and Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Monday at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Logan Shaffer, Landon Shaffer, Greg Hill, Jeremiah Harrison, Willis Shaffer and Roger Vineyard. Honorary pallbearers are Avery Vineyard, Alex Bronz, Atticus Bronz, and Wayne Weber.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her daughter, Alison Shaffer, with the expectation from the family that they honor their mom by helping future families faced with the burden of long-term inpatient care and nowhere to go and refresh themselves while staying close by their loved one’s side. Please contact Hamlett-Dobson for that information.
