BRISTOL, TN - Catherine L. Browder passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee. Born April 16, 1937 to the parents of Patrick Henry Snavely and Mary Watson Snavely. Catherine lived most of her life in Bluff City, Tennessee. She attended Sullivan High School and attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Blountville, Tennessee. She was a machine operator having retired from Univac and Fingerhut after many years of service. She loved gardening and reading but mostly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ms. Browder was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry Snavely, John E. Snavely and Charlie O. Snavely; sister, Mary Alice Snavely Griffin; sons-in-law, Jeff Bush and Denny Ashley; sister-in –law Barbara Snavely; brothers-in-law, John Ray, Sam Spears, and Tom Griffin.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Joyce Bush and Faye Ashley; sisters, Ann Spears and Nancy Ray; brother Jim (Peggy) Snavely; grandsons, Josh (Ashley) Bush and Jason (Ashley) Ashley; 5 great-grandchildren: Hudson and Hannah Bush, Randy Smith, Arabella Ashley and Mason Peterson; sisters-in-law Rosemarie Snavely and Emmalyn Snavely and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Catherine made many friendships during her lifetime and cherished them all.
The family will host a visitation in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:30 pm. A service will follow at 2:30 pm with Brother Garnie Snavely officiating. Graveside services will be held immediately thereafter in the Garden of Masonic.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and in consideration of the health of the family and that of the public, the family respectfully requests guests practice safe distances and wear masks while attending the services. Masks will be available at the funeral home.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Catherine L. Browder.