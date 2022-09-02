BRISTOL, TN - Catherine L. Browder passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee. Born April 16, 1937 to the parents of Patrick Henry Snavely and Mary Watson Snavely. Catherine lived most of her life in Bluff City, Tennessee. She attended Sullivan High School and attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Blountville, Tennessee. She was a machine operator having retired from Univac and Fingerhut after many years of service. She loved gardening and reading but mostly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Browder was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry Snavely, John E. Snavely and Charlie O. Snavely; sister, Mary Alice Snavely Griffin; sons-in-law, Jeff Bush and Denny Ashley; sister-in –law Barbara Snavely; brothers-in-law, John Ray, Sam Spears, and Tom Griffin.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video