LONGVIEW, TEXAS -- Catherine Kankindi Stratton of Longview, Texas passed away on January 4, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on July 30, 1938 to Deogratias Gasirabo and Theresa Mukabiganda in Gitarama, Rwanda. Catherine married Antoine Nsengumukiza in1959 and spent the next 43 years with her husband being a loving wife and mother. Catherine worked as a teacher over 40 years while raising her own children. She was a member of Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Longview, Texas. Catherine was proceeded in death by her husband and one son. She is survived by her 9 children and 5 adopted children, 20 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be on Friday January 8, 2021 at 4PM to 6PM at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 9, 2021 starting at 11 AM at Saint Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Stratton Family.