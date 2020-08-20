GLADE SPRING, VA - Catherine Hillman Smith went home to be with the Lord at her home surrounded by loved ones on August 18, 2020. Cathy was of the Christian faith and a member of the Coeburn United Methodist Church from an early age. She was retired from Quest Diagnostics where she was employed for 28 years.
Cathy was a devoted and loving wife, sister, friend, mother, and grandmother. She had an amazingly kind and loving nature and loved life. Her smile was contagious, and her laugh lit up any room she entered. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene L. and Mariah Bernice Hillman of Coeburn; brothers, James “Jimmy” Hillman of Wise, VA; and Lee Hillman of Hazard, Ky.
Cathy is survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey Smith; daughters, Dreama Turner (Michael McMurray) of Church Hill, TN. and Cindy (Jeff) Burns of Bristol, VA; grandchildren, Garett Hale, Megan Hale, Gavin Burns, great- granddaughter, Kylee Carty; a brother, Randy (Wanda) Hillman of Winston-Salem, NC; Elizabeth (David) Hale and Teresa (Glenn) Meade of Coeburn, VA; her mother-in-law, Sylva Smith of Glade Spring, VA; and several special nieces and nephews. Special thank you to her care givers.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 22, 2020 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Celebration of her Life will follow at 3 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. We will be following State Mandated Social Distancing and Occupancy and the family or funeral home will not provide Masks. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.