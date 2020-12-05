Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15
Cathy Phillips, 72, went home to Jesus on Friday, November 13, 2020 with her big brother Johnny and sister Pam at her side. She was a resident at The Village at Allandale, where she was cherished and loved as much as her family did. Cathy loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved people and her trademark was her sweet hugs that she wanted to give to everyone she knew. Her birthday was always a big celebration and she enjoyed having lots of family and friends over to help her eat cake and sing! She was an avid Elvis fan and was excited to visit Graceland with her parents, her sister and her niece, Elizabeth. She loved to shop, especially with her shopping buddy, Aunt Sunny.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, John Harley Phillips, Sr. and Avis Wright Phillips. She is survived by her brothers Johnny Phillips and wife Betsy, and Mark Phillips and wife Pauline; her sister Pam Mack and husband John; her nephews Johnny Phillips III, Gaither Phillips and wife Melanie, and David Phillips and wife Kimberly; her nieces Cyndi Hughes and husband Kevin, Elizabeth Stiltner and husband Jeremy, Sara Pack and husband Justin, and Emma Phillips. She is also survived by her aunts Lois Tosh, Dorotha Jean England, and Sunny Hittinger and by several great nephews, great nieces and cousins.
The family was blessed to have her nephew, Rev. John H. Phillips, III, officiate at her graveside service that was held on November 15, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Preston Place II and especially the Village at Allandale for the loving care they gave their sister. Also, a very special thank you to Mark and Pauline Phillips for their selfless generosity.