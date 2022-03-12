CHURCH HILL – Catherine Ann Smith, 73, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at McFerrin United Methodist Church, 117 Mountainview Rd. Church Hill, TN. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Catherine’s life.
A special thank you to Tim and Elaine Simpson.
