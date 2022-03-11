CHURCH HILL – Catherine Ann Smith, 73, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Catherine was born in Oneida, NY, lived most of her life in Buffalo, NY, and moved to Church Hill, TN where she resided for the last 17 years. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and a member of Bills Mafia. She enjoyed her barn cats, sport shooting, bowling, bingo, and going on day trips and dinners with her husband. Catherine was a loving and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed and remembered by all.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Theresa Gouchie.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Smith; son, Shawn Foley (Wendy); daughters, Anna Martinez (Bill), and Melissa Rongey (Eric); 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Louis Gouchie (Yolanda “Yo”); 1 niece and 1 nephew; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at McFerrin United Methodist Church, 117 Mountainview Rd. Church Hill, TN. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Catherine’s life.
A special thank you to Tim and Elaine Simpson.
To leave an online message for the Smith family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Smith family.